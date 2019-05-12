School shooting threat posted on Facebook

RCMP will be at two schools in the district on Monday, May 13

A portion of McIntosh's statement on the CMSD website.

Kitimat RCMP will have officers at Mount Elizabeth Middle Secondary School following a message posted on Facebook regarding a potential shooting on Monday, May 13.

Coast Mountain School District superintendent Katherine McIntosh posted a statement on CMSD’s website on Sunday, May 12, regarding a message posted on Facebook about a potential shooting at MEMSS, and Skeena Middle School in Terrace.

“Kitimat and Terrace RCMP, Safer Schools Together (the school district’s provincial student safety experts), school district personnel and school administration are continuing their investigation,” reads the statement. “The RCMP and Safer Schools Together have determined this is a low-level risk event.”

The message was first posted to the Terrace Buy & Sell page on Facebook at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“We have been aware that the messages have been posted from both the Terrace and Kitimat communities,” continues McIntosh.

Terrace RCMP will also be stationed at Skeena Middle School.

“The safety and well-being of all our students and staff is paramount and events of this nature are taken very seriously.”

McIntosh says in the statement that CMSD and Safer Schools Together have requested that the RCMP pursue prosecution “to the fullest extent of the law regarding this event.”