Silverthorne Elementary has been preparing take home food packages for students. (L-R) Penny Hann, principal Julie Krall and Julie Ridgeway. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

School meals program continue in Houston

Food being packaged up to ensure students have nourishment

  • Apr. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

School District 54 administrators and staffers have moved quickly to restore a meal program for its most vulnerable students.

In normal times those students would be benefitting from in-school breakfasts and lunches but now with the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not possible.

Although schools are now open, they are closed to students, parents and guardians and no instruction is taking place following on a directive issued through the provincial health officer last month.

But, says school district superintendent Mike McDiarmid, strong efforts resulted last week in students being provided a form of a brown bag lunch which are then made available for pick up from schools.

“We already have an idea who our vulnerable students area,” he said as contact was made with parents and guardians to determine need.

“We’ve been taking the advice of Northern Health as to what to provide.”

Providing services for vulnerable students is one of four core principles laid out by provincial education minister Rob Fleming as school districts, their teachers and employees work on resuming instruction.

Silverthorne Elementary’s staffers have been assembling lunch packages of sandwiches or wraps supplemented with fruits and vegetables and, to ensure students have something for breakfast, oatmeal is included, says principal Julie Krall.

“We have amazing staff,” said Krall of the effort being put into assembling and packaging the food for pick up.

In regular times, as many as 70 students out of a school population of 175 students would have breakfast and lunch at the school. The program is open to all and its core foundation is that no one pays.

Last week, the school was providing food packages to 25 families, a number Krall also expects could change as economic circumstances of families change.

Some families whose children ate lunch and breakfast previously have also indicated their circumstances are such that they don’t need the program.

“We’ve asked our families to let us know if their situation does change,” Krall said.

And if this was a normal school time, the program would take in donations of foodstuffs from a wide-ranging support network built up over the years.

But with the school closed to the public, that’s not now possible so the school district itself is covering expenses, Krall said.

Houston Today

Previous story
Council conduct bylaw under scrutiny in Maple Ridge
Next story
COVID-19: Latest message from Qualicum Beach

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Lakes District Maintenance reflects on winter season

    The Lakes District Maintenance Inc. team has wrapped up another winter season. The team is a highway road and bridge maintenance company that covers the Lakes, Robson, and Stikine areas of northern BC. Mike Philip, general manager at LDM, was able to reflect back on the season in the Houston and Burns Lake area.

  • Register for a library card in Houston

    The Houston Public Library may be closed to the public but it continues to expand its services for residents of Houston and area who are now spending more time at home because of the COVID-19 crisis.

  • SD 51 aims to reach students online, working with families to get access to tech

    Teachers have been contacting families directly to talk over students' needs, outlook for e-education

  • Moose near Topley, B.C.

    Mark Zagwyn Topley resident and professional photographer captured this beautiful picture of three moose on a beautiful sunny day.

  • Self isolating on Francois Lake

    Carla Goltz submitted this photo of the a beautiful heart she made on Francois Lake with the comment, "Isolation greetings from Francois Lake - and a big thank you to all the workers out there."

  • Francois Forester running on time

    The Francois Lake Ferry is running on time, with no threat of shutting down it's operations yet. Ron Van Tine, marine manager with WaterBridge Ferries, the company that runs the ferry, says the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure considers them an essential service, which means they're service (and jobs of employees) should be safe from closure.

  • Cheslatta Carrier seeks own recycling depot for Southside

    The Cheslatta Carrier Nation is interested in bringing recycling to their own community. Right now, the nearest recycling facility is in Burns Lake, which is a two-hour round trip for Cheslatta Carrier community members.