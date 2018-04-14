School introduces bursary program

Unisus International School offers funding for students in its first year

The Unisus International School, which will open in Summerland this fall, has a one-time bursary program for students for the coming academic year.

“A group of visionary leaders approached us to make available the unique, world-class education offered at Unisus to Okanagan students. It’s a one-time opportunity for the school’s first students,” said Cindy Leung, director of operations for the school.

Bursary applications may be made for one year or more to a maximum of seven years or the child reaches Grade 6.

Disclosure of financial details is not required for the first year, but financial information is necessary to qualify for support in following years.

Other bursary programs for all grades will be available in the future.

Families with more than one child may apply for a bursary for each child. The amount awarded to each student is not limited.

Students must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents of Canada, and B.C. residents for at least one year.

Grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis until all funds have been allocated.

Contact admission@unisus.ca or call (250) 404-3232 before May 1 for further information.