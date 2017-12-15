Beautiful handmade backpack made of leather and indigenous textile. Backpack is on a desk next to some school supplies and against a blackboard

School District welcomes new member

School District No. 22 welcomes Maritza Reilly as executive assistant and communications coordinator

  • Dec. 15, 2017 12:00 a.m.
The Vernon School District is ramping up its community engagement.

School District No. 22 recently welcomed Maritza Reilly to the team as executive assistant and communications coordinator — a new role for the district.

“I believe we all have a story to tell and I think the School District has numerous stories to tell,” Reilly said. “I want to ensure that our community is kept aware of the district’s events and accomplishments.”

Reilly, the primary liaison between the public and the district, will also run the district’s social channels and networks.

“I’m looking forward to getting out in our schools and community,” she said.

