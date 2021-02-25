School district reports positive COVID-19 case in Williams Lake elementary school

A letter went home to families of Mountview Elementary School

School District 27 is reporting its first positive case of COVID-19 in a Williams Lake school in three weeks.

Letters were sent home Thursday, Feb. 25 to families of Mountview Elementary School.

“A member of the Mountview Elementary school community has tested positive for COVID-19. They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” notes the letter.

Superintendent Chris van der Mark said Interior Health has undertaken contact tracing and no students will have to isolate as a result of the exposure.

Government reporting has shown COVID-19 cases have been dropping all week across the IH region, with 24 new cases reported Thursday, Feb 24. The COVID-19 cluster in the Cariboo Chilcotin was also deemed contained this week.

Read More: New COVID cases trending down in Interior Health

editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune