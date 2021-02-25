School District 27 (SD27) issued notice Thursday, Feb. 25 of a COVID-19 exposure at Mountview Elementary School. (Angie Mindus photo)

School district reports positive COVID-19 case in Williams Lake elementary school

A letter went home to families of Mountview Elementary School

School District 27 is reporting its first positive case of COVID-19 in a Williams Lake school in three weeks.

Letters were sent home Thursday, Feb. 25 to families of Mountview Elementary School.

“A member of the Mountview Elementary school community has tested positive for COVID-19. They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” notes the letter.

Superintendent Chris van der Mark said Interior Health has undertaken contact tracing and no students will have to isolate as a result of the exposure.

Government reporting has shown COVID-19 cases have been dropping all week across the IH region, with 24 new cases reported Thursday, Feb 24. The COVID-19 cluster in the Cariboo Chilcotin was also deemed contained this week.

Read More: New COVID cases trending down in Interior Health

Â 

editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune

Previous story
Coroner confirms ‘puddle jumping’ in 2020 drowning deaths of 3 B.C. men
Next story
Opening of doors at new housing development in Salmon Arm welcomed

Just Posted

Most Read