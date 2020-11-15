School district reports COVID-19 case at Ladysmith Secondary

The school district is reporting a COVID-19 case at Ladysmith Secondary.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools advised in a social media post Sunday night that Ladysmith Secondary School had COVID-19 exposure Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 12-13. It added that Island Health has completed contact tracing.

“For everyone’s safety, Island Health suggests to perform daily health checks, stay home if sick, wear a mask when outside your cohort and/or family bubble, limit activity and social events, stay close to home,” noted the school district.

It thanked the school community for its co-operation and directed people to Island Health’s school exposures web page for more information.

Earlier today, the school district advised of COVID-19 exposure at Frank J. Ney and Randerson Ridge elementary schools in Nanaimo. Last week there were clusters of cases at Dover Bay and John Barsby secondary schools in Nanaimo.

A Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools spokesman said last week that the school district would take direction from Island Health as far as decisions around closing schools or asking cohorts of students to stay home.

Ladysmith Chronicle