School District No. 27 wants the public’s feedback

A draft calendar of events has been posted to the district website

School District No. 27 has announced that Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, will no longer serve as a Curriculum Implementation Day.

In lieu, the day (Feb 7) will now be an “in-session” instructional day for students and staff members.

There is a 30-day feedback period, for the public to look over the changes made to the 2019-20 events calendar for the school district.

The revised calendar has been posted to the district’s website and public feedback is being requested at this time.

The public can provide relevant feedback to School District No. 27, executive assistant, Carrie Pratt.

Pratt can be reached by email, carrie.pratt@sd27.bc.ca or (250) 398-3833

