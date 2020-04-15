School district looking for public feedback on budget

Cowichan Valley school district looking for feedback from the public on its budget for 2020/21. (File photo)

The Cowichan Valley School District is looking for community feedback on its budget for 2020/21.

The board is asking the community for their input on budget priorities and will use this feedback to guide the creation of the school district budget.

“The board realizes that we are in an uncertain and ever-changing time right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said board chairwoman Candace Spilsbury.

“We know that many of our families and learners have uncertainty in their lives, and we are doing our best to support our community through food programs, support for essential service workers, and plans to continue educational opportunities for all of our learners.”

But, Spilsbury said that in addition to all of these ongoing responsibilities, the board has to continue to plan for the future and, as such, the district must continue with its budget planning for the 2020/21 school year.

“Like every year, we are coming to you, our community, to help us determine where to focus our resources,” she said.

“Please take a moment to fill out our brief survey and help us with this budget process.”

The 2020/21 budget survey can be found on the district’s website at www.sd79.bc.ca, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter at @CowichanSchools.

The survey will be open for responses until April 19.

Cowichan Valley Citizen