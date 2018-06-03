School district film series focuses on reconciliation

A new video series by Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is zooming in on reconciliation.

The school district has created a four-part video series to showcase what’s happening in the school district around reconciliation and the perspectives of employees and community members.

It will will release a video every Thursday leading up to National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21.

Dale Burgos, the district’s executive director of communications, privacy and community engagement, said the focus of the series is to talk about reconciliation, what it means to people and what it looks like in the classroom. The initiative was sparked from a school board decision to make reconciliation one of its goals, as well as from conversations about reconciliation during a retreat and blanket exercise last summer.

“The goal is to showcase the many reconciliation activities and stories happening in the district, whether it’d be from the perspective of an employee or from the perspective of someone from the community with the intention of understanding and learning,” Burgos said, adding it won’t tell the full story of past, present and future, but it’s a glimpse of what some people have experienced and what’s happening in the classrooms.

Videos can be found at www.sd68.bc.ca.