School district advises of COVID-19 case at Nanaimo District Secondary

There has been a COVID-19 case reported at a Nanaimo school for the fourth time this week.

Nanaimo District Secondary School had COVID-19 exposure Dec. 2-4, according to social media posts from Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools.

Island Health is in the process of contact tracing. In the meantime, the school district directs students, parents and caregivers to Island Health’s school exposures webpage for more information.

On Sunday night the school district advised of COVID-19 cases at Wellington Secondary, Forest Park Elementary and Randerson Ridge Elementary, with exposure dates at those schools also falling in the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

Dr. Sandra Allison, medical health officer for the central Island, told Black Press last week that schools are a mirror or a backdrop of the community, and if the virus is circulating, cases will show up there. She said COVID-19 transmission isn’t happening at schools.

“We have not been able to identify, even with the number of cases in the smaller clusters, that that transmission happened in schools,” Allison said. “I feel that schools are very safe. The superintendents and the leadership of the schools … are working extremely hard to ensure that those environments are safe and controlled.”

There were 45 new COVID-19 cases reported on Vancouver Island over the last three days, with one person dying of COVID. There are 199 active cases on the Island with 101 of those on the central Island. Four COVID-19 patients are in critical care within Island Health, with an additional 10 patients hospitalized.

