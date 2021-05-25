School District 91 receives $1.9 million for minor capital projects, new buses

Upgrades to exterior wall systems, HVAC and four buses on the way

Improvements will be coming to three Nechako Lakes Schools.

School District 91 has been approved for more than $1.9 million in provincial funding which also includes four new buses.

HVAC upgrades will occur at W.L. McLeod Elementary in Vanderhoof and William Konkin Elementary in Burns Lake.

Exterior wall systems will also be enhanced at Fraser Lake Elementary Secondary School.

B.C.’s Ministry of Education said it receives annual five-year capital plan submissions from public school districts requesting approval and funding for a variety of minor capital projects that districts must complete within the upcoming fiscal year.

A total of $240.5 million in maintenance grants have been awarded this year, with $15 million going towards the purchase of more than 100 new buses for B.C. schools.

The grants, which will support improvements to HVAC systems at 84 schools, electrical systems at 66 schools and energy system upgrades at 26 schools throughout the province, represent a 10.5 per cent increase over last year.

“I’m pleased to see this increase in funding, as it helps support the important services provided by the 30,000 CUPE members who work in the public K-12 system,” said Paul Faoro, president, CUPE BC in a news release

“And initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint of our schools benefits everyone.”

