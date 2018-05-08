School district 83 budget jumps by $3 million

Most of increase to be consumed by higher enrolment

School District 83’s budget will increase this fiscal year, but that won’t come close to satisfying all the wants and needs in the district.

The 2018/2019 budget, at about $65 million, has jumped by $2.9 million dollars, thanks to increased enrolment and a few other factors.

“A large percentage of that increase is committed,” says Mike McKay, the district’s official trustee. “With more kids, we have to provide more services.”

He said after current operations with more students are covered, between $500,000 and $700,000 will be available for expanding current projects or taking on new initiatives.

“That’s a nice place to be, except when we reach out to our partner groups…,” he says, noting each has wishes for the extra funds. Secretary-treasurer Nicole Bittante confirms she has received about $5 million in requests already — or about 10 times what’s available.

“Staff have been working to see what are our highest priorities that line up with our strategic plan, and if we’re doing something new, heaven help us if we can’t sustain it,” McKay says.

The district’s budget committee met May 7 and the annual budget bylaw will be adopted at the public board meeting on May 22.

