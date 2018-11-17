School District 8 swears in new board

Four new trustees join the Kootenay Lake board of education

The new School District 8 board of trustees was sworn in at a ceremony Nov. 13. L-R: Sherry Walsh, Sharon Nazaroff, Lenora Trenaman, Cody Beebe, Dawn Lang, Susan Chew, Allan Gribbin and Bill Maslechko. Not included: Becky Coons. Photo: Tyler Harper

Submitted

The Kootenay Lake School District held its swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 13, marking the beginning of a four-year term for the newly elected board.

Four new trustees are joining the board: Susan Chew (Salmo, Taghum and Blewett), Allan Gribbin (South Rural Zone), Sheri Walsh (City of Nelson, Bealby Point) and Becky Coons (Town of Creston).

They join incumbents Cody Beebe (South Rural Zone), Bill Maslechko (City of Nelson, Bealby Point), Sharon Nazaroff (Slocan Valley, Bonnington), Lenora Trenaman (Crawford Bay, East Shore, North Shore) and Dawn Lang (Village of Kaslo and North Rural Zone, Area D).

Trenaman accepted the nomination to return as board chair this year, and expressed her confidence in the new board.

“I am most looking forward to working alongside the new trustees who will bring revitalized energy and diversity to the table. I believe this will complement the valuable experience and knowledge of our returning trustees,” Trenaman said.

Trenaman was first elected to the board in 2004 and is now serving her fourth term.

Sheri Walsh said she is thrilled to return as a trustee, having served a two-year term in 2012-2014 before going on to serve as DPAC chair for the district.

“I bring back with me four years of helping parents advocate for their children,” said Walsh. “This experience has given me a broader understanding of the strengths of and constraints on public education, which I hope will make me a better trustee.”

Newly elected trustee Susan Chew has held leadership roles on numerous boards at local, regional and provincial levels.

The district thanked departing trustees Bob Wright, Heather Suttie and Rebecca Huscroft for their service on the board.

“We so appreciate your engagement and advocacy for the students and staff in our school district and wish you the very best,” said superintendent Christine Perkins.