School District 8 shuffles principals

L.V. Rogers will have a new principal next fall

Sacha Kalabis will take over as principal of Hume School next fall. File photo

L.V. Rogers is one of several School District 8 schools that will have a new principal in the fall.

Trafalgar Middle School principal Paul Luck will take over at LVR, while current principal Ben Eaton will return to the district as its director of instruction.

Amy Strachan will take over at Trafalgar, Sacha Kalabis will become principal of Hume School, Misty Terpstra will helm Wildflower Nelson and Wildflower Creston, and Kim Jones will be principal at Redfish Elementary.

Current Hume School principal Janene Bates Stein will work with the district’s Innovative Learning department in the fall before retiring on Dec. 31.

Joanne Beddoes, principal of Creston’s Adam Robertson Elementary, will also retire on Jan. 1, 2022. She will be replaced by current vice-principal Darryl Adams.

Current Redfish Elementary principal Gail Higginbottom will also return to her full-time role as district principal of Aboriginal education.

