School District 8 sells former district office property

The land has been bought by a Salmon Arm company

The former home of School District 8 on the North Shore has been sold. Photo: Submitted

School District 8 has sold the former home of its board office.

The former elementary school turned office at 570 Johnstone Road has been sold for $1.12 million to Valid Manufacturing, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the district.

The Salmon Arm-based company intends to use the 2.5-acre parcel to expand its engineering and electronics manufacturing operations.

SD8 board chair Lenora Trenaman said in a statement the revenue from the sale will be reinvested in the district’s capital operations plan.

“This transaction is win-win,” said Trenaman, “given the board’s commitment to upgrade other SD8 learning environments and that it will provide the opportunity for more job creation in our community.”

The property was first home to North Shore Elementary School in the early 1960s, and was built shortly after the Nelson Bridge opened in 1957.

SD8 took over the property in 2004 as an administrative office before relocating to Central School n 2018.

Nelson Star