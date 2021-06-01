School District 72 committed to correcting miseducation around residential school issue

The board and staff of the Campbell River school district is committed to correcting the miseducation around Canada's residential schools.

A statement posted May 31 on the SD72 website says, “As a school district and community, we are heartbroken following the news that the remains of 215 Indigenous children were found in an unmarked grave at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.”

“The impact of this sad and horrific discovery is far reaching, and this is another reminder of the darkness in our country’s history and the atrocities that were inflicted on Indigenous peoples. We extend our deepest sympathies to all affected by this tragedy and the generations of families impacted by the horrible legacy of residential schools.

“In memory of these children, the thousands of other children who never returned home, and in support of residential school survivors and their families, on May 31, the Campbell River School District lowered its flags to half-mast until further notice, schools observed a moment of silence, and staff and students were encouraged to wear orange to reaffirm that every child matters.

“The Board of Education for the Campbell River School District, district staff and our educational partners are deeply committed to correcting the miseducation around this chapter in Canadian history and the intergenerational impacts of residential schools, as well as the ongoing need for truth and reconciliation.

“The Campbell River School District Indigenous Education department generously continues to guide the school district in this important work and have shared important resources with teachers and staff to support thoughtful and sensitive classroom conversations about this tragic event and the history of the residential school system. While conversations on the history and impact of residential schools are taking place within our schools, we also encourage families to continue the learning at home.”

The school district staetment concluded with a list of resources that are available as communities process this national tragedy:

– A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to support former students and those affected. Emotional and crisis referral services can be accessed by calling the 24-hour national crisis line at 1.866.925.4419.

– In BC, the KUU-Us Crisis Line Society provides a First Nations and Indigenous-specific crisis line, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1.800.588.8717.

– Canadian Mental Health Association – British Columbia Division at 1.800.555.8222

– HeretoHelp at 1.800.661.2121

– Kids Help Phone at 1.800.668.6868

– Crisis Services Canada at 1.833.456.4566 or by text to 45645

“We continue to deepen our understanding by listening, learning, and taking action,” the statement says which was signed by John Kerr, Chair, Board of Education; Dr. Jeremy Morrow, Superintendent of Schools; Laird Ruehlen, President, CRPVPA; Dave Harper, President, CRDTA; and Andrea Craddock, President, CUPE Local 723.

Campbell River Mirror