School District 70 receives provincial funding for upgrade projects

Students in the Alberni Valley will benefit from a few new school upgrade projects thanks to more than $800,000 in funding from the provincial government.

The funding was announced on Wednesday, March 6. $206 million will be flowing to school districts across B.C. for energy upgrades, maintenance projects and new buses. Many of the projects supported by this provincial investment will benefit school districts through saving money on electricity, natural gas, fuel and ongoing maintenance. Those savings can be reinvested in classrooms to support student learning.

Mid-Island Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser said that students in the Alberni Valley will benefit from safer, more efficient schools with this funding.

“Students deserve to learn in safe and well-maintained schools,” he said in a media release. “I’m proud that our government is making education a priority and helping the Alberni School District provide the best learning environment for our children.”

School District 70 will be receiving $817,383 in funding for school maintenance projects. Some of these maintenance projects will include access ramps for E.J. Dunn Elementary School, washroom upgrades for Alberni District Secondary School and one new bus for the school district.

This year’s overall $206 million funding for B.C. schools is a $500,000 increase from the previous year, and a $20.6 million increase from 2016/17.