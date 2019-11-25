School District 53 appoints new district principal

The new district principal Heather Rose comes from SD 67

The Okanagan Similkameen School District has appointed a new staff member.

SD53 has appointed Heather Rose as the new District Principal of Student Support.

Rose will start in the position on Jan. 1.

Rose comes from SD 67 (Okanagan Skaha) and holds a Master of Education in Administration and Leadership. She also has certificates in Transformative Educational Leadership and Violent Threat Assessment.

She is currently the principal at Trout Creek Elementary School. Previously, she was the principal at Kaleden Elementary School, as well as an adjunct professor at UBCO.

Rose will replace outgoing district principal Shendah Benoit.

