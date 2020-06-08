School District 5 set to reopen playgrounds

District urges parents, children to keep safety procedures in mind

The yellow tape around school playgrounds in Southeast Kootenay is coming down. Photo courtesy Alan Rice

The recent removal of flagging tape from school playground structures is further evidence that COVID-19 related restrictions are gradually being lifted.

However, School District 5 is advising that there are still factors to consider before sending children out to play.

Alan Rice, spokesperson for the School District No. 5 Health and Safety Working Group that has carefully examined the safest procedures for this reopening, has the following recommendations to parents in our community:

• Children using the play structures should be supervised by adults to ensure physical distancing measures are being met.

• Children should wash their hands with soap and water before and after using playground equipment. These structures are not sanitized like the furnishings inside the schools.

• During school hours, the school yard play structures are to be used only by children attending classes at school.

• Avoid arranging play dates with other households. Keep playground group use to children of one household and ensure physical distancing from other users.

• Signage will be posted at all sites indicating:

• The play structures are not sanitized (including tables and benches)

• Supervision of children is highly recommended

• Users assume any and all risk of playground equipment use

School District No. 5 staff would like to thank parents in advance for their cooperation, for it is these precautions that make school playgrounds accessible to our community during these unprecedented times.

Cranbrook Townsman