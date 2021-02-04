School District 27 to host virtual townhall meeting with Interior Health Authority

If you have any questions about COVID-19 and our schools, now is the time to ask them.
School District 27 is hosting its third virtual townhall meeting Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.
Dr. Carol Fenton from Interior Health Authority will be on hand to answer questions.
Questions can be submitted to info@sd27.bc.ca.
Superintendent Chris van der Mark encourages the public to join the meeting at this link.
School District 27 has experienced a surge in COVID-19 positive cases within Williams Lake school communities since the start of 2021.
Â
editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter