School District 27 to host virtual townhall meeting with Interior Health Authority

The meeting gets underway at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4

If you have any questions about COVID-19 and our schools, now is the time to ask them.

School District 27 is hosting its third virtual townhall meeting Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

Dr. Carol Fenton from Interior Health Authority will be on hand to answer questions.

Questions can be submitted to info@sd27.bc.ca.

Superintendent Chris van der Mark encourages the public to join the meeting at this link.

School District 27 has experienced a surge in COVID-19 positive cases within Williams Lake school communities since the start of 2021.

