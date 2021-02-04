School District 27 to host virtual townhall meeting with Interior Health Authority

The meeting gets underway at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4

Have questions for the school district? Tune in to the virtual downtown Thursday at 5 p.m. (Angie Mindus file photo)

If you have any questions about COVID-19 and our schools, now is the time to ask them.

School District 27 is hosting its third virtual townhall meeting Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

Dr. Carol Fenton from Interior Health Authority will be on hand to answer questions.

Questions can be submitted to info@sd27.bc.ca.

Superintendent Chris van der Mark encourages the public to join the meeting at this link.

School District 27 has experienced a surge in COVID-19 positive cases within Williams Lake school communities since the start of 2021.

Read More: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Read More: 16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune