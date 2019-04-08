School District 27 to host budget presentation Wednesday, April 10

The district's Budget Advisory Committee is hosting the meeting, which is open to the public

School District 27 is giving the public an opportunity to have a look at the inner workings of the district’s budget process at a public meeting this week.

The public budget presentation will be held at Marie Sharpe Elementary School at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, and simucast at Peter Skene Ogden in 100 Mile House.

The meeting will be hosted by the district’s Budget Advisory Committee and is open to all members of the public.

SD 27 works with a budget of $64 million. The meeting on Wednesday is part of the planning for next year’s budget.

