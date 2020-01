School buses in Burns Lake, Grassy Plains, Granisle and Fraser Lake are cancelled today due to the weather conditions, according to School District No. 91 (Nechako Lakes).

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected by this evening, according to Environment Canada. (Black Press file photo)

A Pacific weather system will continue to give heavy snow to the Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District on Friday, according to Environment Canada.

Further snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected by this evening.