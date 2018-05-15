School bus to Hedley to stop running Wednesday

As a precautionary measure students along Highway 3 west of Riverside RV Park will not be picked up by bus for the remainder of the week.

The bus will bring students home today (Tuesday) but will not be picked up starting Wednesday.

Notices were provided to students on the bus – named the Elephant bus – on Monday night.

“We have been advised by the RDOS that if we continue to transport students by school bus between Princeton and Keremeos/Cawston (Hedley Run), they may be in the position of being evacuees and be dropped off at Emergency Operations Centres without the suppoervision or accompaniment of their parents. This will only complicate the relief efforts of the RDOS,” a release from Bev Young, superintendent of schools for school District No. 53 stated.

Parents who want their children to still attend school will have to drop them off and pick them up.

Bus service is expected to resume after the long weekend.

“We regret any inconvenience that this may cause and hope that all families remain safe during these challenging times,” the release states.

