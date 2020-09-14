School bus accident leaves pedestrian in serious condition

Police are investigating an accident in which a school bus struck a pedestrian on Sept. 11. (File photo)

A man sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a school bus at the intersection of Beverly Street and the Trans-Canada Highway shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

A press release from the RCMP said the man was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to a neighbouring hospital for further treatment.

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement and the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services are investigating the incident.

“Our thoughts are certainly with the pedestrian involved in this accident,” said Robyn Gray, superintendent of the Cowichan Valley School District.

“As you can imagine, this is extremely traumatic for our driver and staff as well and we’re working to support them while cooperating fully with the RCMP investigation. We are thankful that there were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.”

If anyone witnessed the incident, please call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a tip online or call 1-800-222-8477.

Cowichan Valley Citizen