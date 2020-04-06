School board OK’s sports medicine course

While life stands still for a great many people throughout the province and Canada, policy-making and meetings continue for School District 78.

The board’s March meeting brought with it a full plate of business both old and new.

The school board approved the creation of Sports Medicine 11 course for Agassiz Elementary Secondary School (AESS). Offering sports medicine further expands AESS’ broad offering of career oriented coursework, which includes welding, auto work, robotics and more.

Superintendent Dr. Karen Nelson said the Chilliwack School District originally developed the course, and in order to offer it to Agassiz-Harrison students, they would have to obtain permission to use it. Chilliwack has given their blessing.

“I think it’s a great course because sports medicine is growing rapidly,” Nelson told the board. “Sports Medicine 11 is designed to offer students knowledge on various career paths and provide knowledge on concepts that could even [be used in] their future endeavors. I think it would be a really engaging and interesting course for AESS.”

The course is slated to be offered starting September 8, 2020.

In other school board business, the board approved the 2020-2021 school year calendar. The calendar was then submitted to the Ministry of Education.

The board approved the distribution of the pro-social and anti-social digital activities in youth online survey conducted by the University of Fraser Valley’s school of criminology and criminal justice. according to assistant superintendent Ken Bird, UFV sends the survey concerning online activity to participating families of students grades 6 to 12.

The next regular School District 78 board meeting is scheduled for April 21 at 7 p.m. at Kent Elementary.

