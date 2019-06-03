School board meetings scheduled for next school year

The trustees for the School District 72 board of education approved a motion at their May 28 meeting to set out their next slate of public board meetings.

The board adopted the following schedule of public meetings for the 2019-2020 school year. For the rest of 2019, the meetings will be Sept. 3, Sept. 24, Oct. 15, Nov. 5, Nov. 26 and Dec. 17.

For 2020, the remainder of the school year meetings will be on Jan. 14, Jan. 28, Feb. 11, March 3, March 24, April 21, May 5, May 26 and June 16.

The final meeting for this school year is set for June 18 at 7:30 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Campbell River school board changes public input policy

School District 72 public board meetings are held at the school board office at 425 Pinecrest Rd. in Campbell River and begin at 7:30 p.m. All members of the public and district staff are welcome to attend. If members of the public wish to speak as a delegation, they should contact the school district in advance of a meeting.