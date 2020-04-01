Scholarship up for grabs for Rossland art students

The Rossland Council for Arts and Culture (RCAC) is offering a $250 scholarship for students entering a post-secondary arts program.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be living in Rossland and already be accepted into an accredited arts program, college or university.
To be awarded the scholarship, applicants must also write an essay about themselves and their art goals and provide a portfolio of their artwork.
RCAC says literary, dance, theatre and music arts programs are all eligible for the scholarship.
Deadline for applications is May 15 and for more information on the scholarship, you can visit RCAC’s website.
