Scholarship will honour the lives of sisters 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry who were tragically killed on Christmas Day. (Submitted photo)

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

  • Jan. 4, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

To honour the memory of Chloe and Aubrey Berry, sisters tragically killed in Oak Bay on Christmas Day, a scholarship fund has now been set up.

The Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund, through the Victoria Foundation, is set up to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School where Chloe attended Grade 1.

Making a donation in support of the Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund can be done by phone, cheque, or online.

​By phone: call 250.381.5532 to make a donation by credit card directly via the Victoria Foundation.

​​​​By cheque: send cheques to the Victoria Foundation at #200 – 703 Broughton Street, Victoria, BC, V8W 1E2. Please ensure they are made out to The Victoria Foundation. Note the name of the fund in the memo line or in a cover letter.

​​​​Online: the Victoria Foundation’s mechanism for online donations is CanadaHelps (https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/15332)

