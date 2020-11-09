Scholarship fund launched by family of Creston man killed in 2019 logging accident

"We want these funds to go to kids that may not qualify for traditional academic scholarships, but who have a keen interest in pursuing a career in the trades, first aid or as a first responder."

Kaydon Booth died after being struck by a loader while working on a logging site near Leppard Creek forest service road on Nov. 14. (File photo)

By Kary and Kris Booth, Creston residents

Dear friends, family and our community,

As you can imagine, this year has been the most difficult time of our lives. Even though it has been almost a year since his passing, we feel like we are only just beginning to grieve Kaydon’s loss.

On Nov. 14, 2019, our tall, handsome, skilled, strong and funny 19-year-old son Kaydon Booth, who was just beginning his adult life, was killed in a terrible logging accident. We miss him more than we can ever put into words and so, we are looking to help keep his memory alive in a way that would honour him.

With this intention, we have decided to partner with the Creston-Kootenay Foundation to create a perpetual fund that will provide bursaries to students who are just like Kaydon.

We want these funds to go to kids that may not qualify for traditional academic scholarships, but who have a keen interest in pursuing a career in the trades, first aid or as a first responder. Our goal is to find those smart, interesting, street-wise kids who are just starting their adult lives and who may have been overlooked by the system.

If these kids are anything like Kaydon, they don’t care for school much, but with support, they have skills and interests that could lead them down a very successful career path.

Our financial goal with the bursary fund is to reach a minimum of $10,000 which is the magic number to become “perpetual,” meaning the fund will provide for the bursaries on an on-going basis.

We are thrilled to report that thanks to an incredibly generous donation from J.H. Huscroft Limited, we are over 3/4 of the way to that minimum threshold of $10,000. But of course the more we can raise, the more bursaries we can give.

As we near the one-year anniversary of Kaydon’s passing, we know many of you will be looking for ways to remember and honour him. We hope that you will consider a donation to this fund as a positive way to acknowledge his loss. Tax receipts will be issued, and these are the ways you can donate:

• Mail in a cheque to Creston-Kootenay Foundation, PO BOX 701, Creston, BC. V0B-1G0.

• Online at www.ckfoundation.com Use the “Donate” button. It will accept Paypal, Visa, MC, and Interac payments.

• Transfer of securities. Contact Ted Hutchinson of the Creston-Kootenay Foundation at ckfcreston@gmail.com for details about this process.

We want to thank our family, friends and the community of Creston for their love and support through this horrible tragedy. We are so grateful for where we live and we hope that this effort will help perpetuate the already strong sense of community and giving that exists here in Creston.

With our deepest respect,

Kary and Kris Booth

