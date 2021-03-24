Scheduling consultation begins for Gabriola-Nanaimo ferry route

An artist’s rendering of B.C. Ferries’ new Island-class ferry, which will be deployed on the Nanaimo-Gabriola route by 2022. (B.C. Ferries image)

Ahead of the arrival of two new hybrid ferries, residents of Gabriola Island and Nanaimo can have their say on what the new sailing schedules might look like.

The two Island-class ferries are expected to arrive in 2022 to service the waters between Descanso Bay and Nanaimo Harbour terminals. B.C. Ferries, in a press release, said it is inviting travellers of that route to provide feedback online until April 12. In addition, a virtual engagement session is scheduled for April 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. with information related to proposed sailing times available to attendees and project team members on hand to answer questions.

The new ferries will have passenger lounges designed for comfort, with various seating options and charging outlets for electronics. They will also have an overhead sundeck with seating and an accessible washroom, B.C. Ferries said in the press release.

Those looking to take part in online engagement or sign up for the virtual session can go to www.bcferriesprojects.ca/islandclass.

Nanaimo News Bulletin