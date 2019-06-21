Scheduled roadwork for June 20 – July 17

Some lane closures expected as Town proceeds with maintenance

The Town of Smithers has issued the following notice about upcoming roadwork:

Intersection Repairs:

Local repairs at First and Main, Third and Main, Third and King, Pacific and Tatlow.

Start Thursday, June 20th, expected completion Wednesday, June 26th.

Evening work is scheduled; expect intermittent single-lane closures with possible full closure on Sunday evening and/or Monday evening.

4000 Block of Eight Avenue, between Morice Drive and the alley:

Milling and new asphalt.

Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th

3800 Block of Eight Avenue, between Queen Street and the alley:

Level course and overlay with new asphalt.

Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th.

Queen Street between Eight Avenue and Court Street:

Level course and overlay with new asphalt.

Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th.

Princess Crescent, north bound lane, from King Street 115 meters south:

Milling and new asphalt.

Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th.

Additionally, work on Mountainview Drive just south of Glacier Street will be scheduled for later this summer.

Questions can be directed to the Development Services Department:

Phone (250) 847-1600

e-mail: devserv@smithers.ca