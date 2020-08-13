Scavenger hunt promotes downtown Kelowna businesses

A scavenger hunt that promotes and supports local business is coming to Kelowna.

The Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt is a fundraising campaign that aims to support the many businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, presented by Urban Elegance Homes and hosted by Elevation Outdoors.

30 per cent of the funds raised will come right back to the community in the form of gift cards purchased from locally-owned and operated businesses, which will be used for the scavenger hunt.

“The more money that is raised, but more support local business and charity receives, and the more prizes there are for participants to find,” according to the event’s site.

The funds raised will also be given to Elevation Outdoors, for their youth recreation program scholarships, and Rotary Club of Kelowna Morningside’s community projects.

Participants can sign up as a group or as a solo player, with groups no larger than six people so as to adhere to public health recommendations. There are 10 days left for players to register, with the scavenger hunt scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22.

The hunt will start at 11 a.m. in downtown Kelowna, with prizes ranging from $25 to $200 in value.

All prize locations will be located outside and between the Knox Mountain and downtown areas so participants can walk, run, or bike to the locations and so as to prevent groups from congregating indoors. All locations are wheelchair accessible.

For more information on how the scavenger hunt will work and to purchase tickets, visit this website.

READ: Green candidate making Okanagan stops

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News