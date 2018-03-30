Scammers dial up efforts in Princeton

Princeton RCMP are warning residents about an increase in complaints of tax scammers.

“It’s that time of year,” said Constable Ryan Henley. “People need to be reminded that Revenue Canada does not call people and ask them to pay money over the phone.”

Anyone receiving a call purporting to be from the tax agency, looking for bank account information or payment, should just hang up the phone, he said.

Henley said he is not aware of any local residents who have lost money through the telephone hoax.

“But there are honest, good people who could be taken in.”