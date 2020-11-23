(Village of Sayward)

Sayward elects new mayor and two council members

New mayor-elect Mark Baker and council members will be sworn in on Dec. 1.

In a byelection held on Saturday, the Village of Sayward elected a new mayor and two new council members.

In the results announced today, the mayor-elect Mark Baker and councilors Tom Tinsley and Sue Poulsen received the highest number of valid votes.

Existing councilors, Wes Cragg and Norm Kirschner – who was the acting mayor in the absence of an elected mayor – will continue on the council.

The new council members will be sworn in on Dec. 1.

The village has also appointed a new chief administrative officer, Ann MacDonald and chief financial officer, Lisa Clark.

Sayward was left with a governance vacuum after a series of resignations started in March and followed over the next few months. The resignations included mayor John MacDonald, Coun. Joyce Ellis and more recently Coun. Bill Ives.

