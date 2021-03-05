Sayward Clean Up Days scheduled for mid-April

The event will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Main Road Yard

Sayward Residents can dispose of waste that is too large for curbside pickup on April 17 and 18. (Black Press File Photo)

Sayward residents should get ready to dispose of large household waste again this year, as the village’s clean up day has been scheduled.

This year, household waste that is too large for regular curbside collection and recyclables can be taken to the Main Road Yard at 797 Island Highway in Sayward on April 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People should be prepared to unload and sort their own items. Accepted items include scrap metal, household furniture, large and small appliances, car and truck tires, batteries, household electronics and items like paint and thinners. Not accepted are drywall, hazardous waste, diesel and motor oil, fertilizers or compressed gas cylinders. A full list is available online.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Campbell River will be on-site accepting gently used household items for donation.

RELATED: Preliminary designs for CSWM composting facility released

Sayward Clean Up Days postponed in April

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror