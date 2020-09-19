Saturday's Air Quality Health Index at 8 a.m.

Say ‘Hi’ to the mountains (and rain): The smoke is gone from the Fraser Valley, for now

Saturday's Fraser Valley air quality forecast at 'moderate risk,' but morning showers leave skies clear

Those big things in the horizon are mountains, in case you have forgotten.

For the first morning in a week, the Fraser Valley’s air is just fine. The air quality health index in Abbotsford was at 1, as of 8 a.m. One is good. The index was at a Spinal Tap-esque “10+” for much of the last week.

The air is expected to worsen a little Saturday, with the day’s forecast air quality risk at “moderate,” according to Environment Canada.

But for now, revel in the fact that the particulate loads in the air are finally back to normal.

Sunday’s air quality is also forecast to be “low risk.”

It’s expected to rain most of the week. But at least now there’s only one reason to wear a mask.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsenLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Heart of the City – Jason Scherr
Next story
Month-long water quality advisory still in effect for Rupert residents

Just Posted

Most Read