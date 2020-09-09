SaveOurChildren rally in Kitimat

The rally was to raise awareness about child trafficking and pedophilia, and help put a stop to it

Several Kitimat residents participated in a rally Wednesday (Sept. 9) to raise awareness about child trafficking in Kitimat and around the world.

#SaveOurChildren has been a trending hashtag, as groups work to raise awareness about child trafficking and pedophilia and call for harsher punishments for traffickers and pedophiles.

Raelyn MacCulloch was one of the organizers of the Kitimat #SaveOurChildren rally and said she decided to hold the event because she knows people who have had to deal with issues of pedophilia and child molesting in the past.

“A lot of my friends, they have had issues regarding pedophilia and stuff like that” MacCulloch said. “And I have young kids as well. So, I’ve got three kids, and I definitely would go to jail if someone did something to them.”

Ellis Ross, MLA for the Skeena — Bulkley Valley made an appearance at the rally, as did about 10 others, but MacCulloch said she felt the turnout of supporters could’ve been better.

“I feel like more people should’ve and could’ve came,” MacCulloch said. “I just wish Kitimat did a better job at coming and supporting our kids.”

