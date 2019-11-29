Saved by his dog, rescued by the kindness of Kitimatians

Al Earl believes that if it hadn’t been for his faithful four-legged friend Tank the outcome of a house fire on Thursday night would have been very different.

Earl said when Tank woke him up his house well on fire, thick smoke billowing into the room he was sleeping in.

With no time to grab anything other than Tank, Earl escaped from the house and ran barefoot to a neighbour’s house to call 911.

Even though the Kitimat Fire Department was on scene within minutes, the fire, which Earl said started in a spare room, had already engulfed the home, which wasn’t insured.

The Fire Department was on scene on Friday, making sure any hotspots were extinguished.

A traumatized and exhausted Earl, speaking from his neighbour’s home, said he was amazed at the outpouring of support from close friends, neighbours and ordinary citizens, which had softened the blow of losing everything he owned in the fire.

He said he is incredibly lucky that he and Tank got out unharmed and wanted to thank everyone that has jumped in to help, adding that he already has three pairs of new shoes and more clothes than he had before the fire.