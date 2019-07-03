Save water, says the DoK

The muddy brown Kitimat River has forced the District of Kitimat to ask residents to cut their water usage.

District of Kitimat spokesperson Josh Marsh sent out a notice on Wednesday afternoon via social media.

“Please be advised that due to dirty source water in the Kitimat River, there has been a temporary loss in the water pumping capacity,” reads the notice.

“The District of Kitimat is asking residents to limit their water usage. Please restrict watering and excess water usage until further notice.”

Rumours are circulating among local fishermen of a landslide above the Red Bridge over the Kitimat River – the Northern Sentinel has reached out to LNG Canada and Coastal Gaslink for confirmation.

More to follow!

Typos? Email the editor!

Sports news? Email the newsroom

Follow us on Twitter