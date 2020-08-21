‘Save the PNE!’: CEO, labour union call on new feds to offer COVID relief

The fair at the PNE has been running since 1910, but President Shelly Frost says it’s time may be running out amid heavy financially losses from COVID (Laura Balance Media Group)

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) and the union representing fairground staff are calling on Canadian politicians at all levels of government to make federal COVID subsidies available to the PNE, union and fair officials said Thursday (Aug.20).

PNE president Shelley Frost explained in a phone interview that the fair doesn’t qualify for the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy owing to an obscure discrepancy with the Canada Revenue Agency, which administers federal tax policy and benefit programs. Frost said the agency annulled the fair’s charitable tax status in 2015 after having noticed a clerical error in the PNE’s tax filings the year before.

Using the fair’s mistake as a pretext to change the way all national fairs file their taxes, Frost said the agency decided it shouldn’t have granted them charitable tax status in the 1970s. The agency had planned to change course starting in British Columbia, but the PNE was the only fair to lose its tax status by the time the CRA reversed its policy after the last federal election.

The PNE was redesignated as a municipal entity – making it ineligible for federal funds – because the City of Vancouver owns the PNE fairgrounds at Hastings Park. Frost said the PNE didn’t oppose the change because its board of directors kept its independent control of the fair. Meanwhile, no one anticipated the fair would need federal money to stay in business.

“If we would’ve known, we would’ve fought it,” said Frost, who confirmed that the PNE lost $52 million when it cancelled this year’s fair due to COVID. The PNE has since laid off roughly half of its management personnel and almost all of its unionized workers in a bid to stay financially viable, she added.

Frost maintained that the CRA’s earlier policy vacillations have left the PNE in the unique position where it can’t access the federal pandemic relief open to other national fairs like Toronto’s Canadian National Exhibition.

“Every MLA and every MP I’ve spoken to acknowledges that this is not an intended omission, but nobody knows how to fix it,” Frost said.

While she insisted she “won’t ever be the one to say we can’t make it,” Frost said the PNE will be at least $11 million in debt by year’s end. And while she said the PNE’s creditors have been flexible, she added they expect to be repaid sometime in 2021.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees local 1004, which represents the PNE’s 4,200 full- and part-time workers, has launched a “Save the PNE” campaign to secure workers’ job security and make federal money available for seasonal staff who weren’t hired in 2020.

Local president Andrew Ledger confirmed Thursday that 800 Lower Mainland residents have added their names to an online petition to federal finance minister Chrystia Freeland, as well as NDP legislators Jenny Kwan and Melanie Mark, who represent the PNE’s ridings in parliament and the B.C. legislature.

Federal Government Action Needed to Save the PNE https://t.co/5PYmST3JbX — CUPE Media Relations (@CUPE_Media) August 17, 2020

The PNE will open to the public on Saturday (Aug. 22) for a much smaller, drive-thru fair, said spokesperson Laura Balance.

She said the fair generates $200 million in the local economy every year and is a “first-job employer” to new Canadians and those facing barriers to the job market.

