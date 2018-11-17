Save the date for Light Up weekend in Keremeos

12 Days of Christmas is the theme of this year's Light Up in Keremeos

Plans are well underway for this year’s annual Light Up celebration.

The two-day event that kicks off holiday celebrations in the area, takes place over Fri., Dec. 7 and Sat., Dec. 8. This year’s theme is 12 Days of Christmas.

All of the vendor tables have been reserved for this year’s craft sale with just over a month to go before the big event.

This year’s vendors include everything from baking to whittling, knitting, jewelry, food items, clothing and much, much more. The vendors will be in Victory Hall Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Of course the parade is always a crowd pleaser. Entrants are already being accepted. Entry forms have been emailed to local businesses, but can also be picked up at the Info Centre if needed. The forms must be dropped off at Westland Insurance or Buy-Low Foods by Nov. 30.

There will also be a fundraiser at Pharmasave involving local individuals and the Keremeos fire department. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available and donations are being accepted for the food bank.

Every year following the parade, youngsters and their parents flood Victory Hall to get a chance to have a chat with Santa and check out the vendor tables.