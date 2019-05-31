Save On Foods to invest $12 million in new Kimberley store

Opening scheduled for next year; current store to stay open till then

On Friday morning, May 31, 2019, President of Save On Foods, Darrell Jones, announced the long-awaited start of construction on a new Save On store in Kimberley.

The company will invest $12 million in the new store, which will be built right beside the current store on Warren Avenue on the site of the former bowling alley.

“We will be spending $12 million, which is a considerable investment.”

It will, says Jones, be the nicest grocery store in the Kootenays.

“We’ve been working on this for about five years,” Jones said. “The first step was to secure the bowling alley and we worried about the hill. That won’t be a worry with the new location.”

There is a very steep hill right behind the current store.

Jones says the company is excited to proceed with construction, which should be completed in 2020, although there is no set date. He said the bowling alley tear down will begin immediately and it should be down within the month.

The current store will remain open while the new one is under construction.

“When we are ready, the current store will close at 5 p.m. and we’ll have a preview for friends and family. The next morning the new store will open.”

The new Save On Kimberley will be 28,000 square feet, up from the current 17,000. It will have a staff of about 100, almost double what it has now.

It will have a pharmacy, bakery, sushi and wing bar, and offer delivery and pick up orders.

“It will be the nicest store in the Kootenays,” Jones said. “And what better place to put it than Kimberley.”

Jones also had kind words for Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick, saying he was a “progressive mayor who wants to work with business”.

“We’re excited. Kimberley is a fantastic city.”

“We’re excited too,” McCormick said. “This type of store is a beacon, an anchor for the city, and it helps draw people and even influence a decision to locate here.”