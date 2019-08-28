Save-on-Foods supports Angel Flight service

Save-On-Foods stores in Cranbrook, Sparwood, Fernie, Creston, Golden and Kimberley are joining together to raise funds in support of local not-for-profit organization Angel Flight East Kootenay.

A historic first flight for Angel Flight East Kootenay took place in Cranbrook, on July 8. Trevor Crawley/Cranbrook TownsmanA historic first flight for Angel Flight East Kootenay took place in Cranbrook, on July 8. Trevor Crawley/Cranbrook Townsman

Angel Flight East Kootney was founded in April 2019 by retired Airline Captain, Brent Bidston and is an entirely volunteer-led charitable organization with no paid employees. Their mission is to fly primarily cancer patients and children with a care giver from the Kootenays to treatment centres in Kelowna at no cost. Flights are planned based on the individual requirements of the client, their appointment times and time necessary to get to and from the treatment centre.

Currently Angel Flight East Kootenay only flies from the Cranbrook International Airport and Sparwood, Elk Valley Airport to Kelowna. Moving forward they will look to expand to operate more flights out of additional airports in the Kootenay region and one day support those who need access to medical care as far as Vancouver.

Fernie store manager Ryan Nesbitt stated, “We are always looking for ways to help our communities through charitable donations or other means. We think Angel Flight East Kootenay is a sterling example of generosity and community working together to support those in need. We hope to raise funds in our stores to help Angel Flights East Kootenay in their mission and get the word out into our communities about this incredible cause.”

Each of the participating Save-On-Foods locations will be coordinating their own fundraising efforts with all proceeds going directly to Angel Flight East Kootenay. For information on how to donate please visit one of our East Kootenay Region Save-On-Foods stores.

For more information on Angel Flight East Kootenay you can view their website Angelflightek.ca.