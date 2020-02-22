Save-On-Foods signage appears at Colwood Corners

Signage advertising the opening of Save-On-Foods at Colwood Corners has appeared. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

New signage has popped up at the Colwood Corners development and it says the property is going to be home to a Save-On-Foods.

In May 2019, Colwood Corners developers Onni Group said the development should achieve occupancy by 2021 in phase one of the project.

Signs on the outside of the construction site advertise a Save-On-Foods opening at the development.

Onni Group’s chief of staff Duncan Wlodarczak previously told Black Press Media the plan for Colwood Corners includes 276 market residential units and 152,000 square feet of commercial space. A total of 471 residential units are planned for the site.

The first phase of the Colwood Corners projects involves the completion of six buildings according to construction plans submitted to the city.

There are also supposed to be overall improvements to the pedestrian environment around the development such as areas with benches, landscaping, lighting, outdoor open space, a children’s play area, connections to the Galloping Goose Trail and enhancements to the existing London Drugs building.

A new affordable housing development that would be the tallest mass timber building on Vancouver Island may also come to the Colwood Corners area. The proposed development would have 100 affordable housing rental units as well as 15 storeys, replacing its current four.

