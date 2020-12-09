Pictured is Ted Murrell, Manager of Cranbrook’s Save On Foods, presenting a cheque to Brent Bidston, President and Pilot of Angel Flight East Kootenay on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Save On Foods locations across the Kootenays have banded together to raise funds for the charity. This year over $14,000 was raised. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Save On Foods raises over $14,000 for Angel Flight East Kootenay

Stores in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Sparwood, Fernie, Golden and Nelson participated

  • Dec. 9, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

 

