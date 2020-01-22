Save-On-Foods has a people first philosophy

For Andrew Sanders, it’s all about customer service.

It’s what he thinks sets apart his Save-On-Foods location from others. Taking over as manager for the Golden branch just three months ago, he has already implemented his people first philosophy of management.

“If you take care of people, they’re going to take care of you. It’s a people business and it’s all about our customers and staff,” said Sanders. “You want to treat your people really good, and your customers as well, and results are going to come just from following that philosophy.”

Prior to working in Golden, Sanders was assistant manager in Kamloops, and also briefly worked at the location in Kimberley.

Currently, there is a province wide campaign in all Save-On-Foods for the B.C. Children’s Hospital. The campaign, which gives customers the chance to round up their grocery bill as a donation to the hospital, is run multiple times a year.

And while you can participate at any Save-On location, the one in Golden is offering something a bit special – the opportunity to win a new bike.

Rounding your bill up $2 will enter you into a contest for a chance to win the bike, while rounding up $5 will allow for three entries.

“We got the bike last year and we’ve been saving it for an occasion like this,” said Sanders. “It’s such a great cause and it’s awesome for us to really get behind it and push it and do something extra to get the funding for the kids.”

Community involvement is important to Save-On, who was one of the biggest supporters of the Rockets when they were forced to travel long distances for games and practices. Save-On provided them with food for their trips, in order to make sure that they were well fed throughout that time.

“Especially in a tight-knit small community like Golden, community is everything and we want to be involved in special events and get our faces out there,” said Sanders. “We had special orders to feed all those guys, and made sure that it was as easy as it could be, during that time when they had to be so far from home.”

Save-On is also wrapping up their bi-annual caselot sale, where they offer cases of merchandise such as canned goods and Kraft Dinner for steep discounts.

They also have a weekly promotion called “Daryl’s Deals” where they offer a special item for a discounted price. Next week, pork legs are the feature, which is a favourite of hunters across Golden according to Sanders, as they like to mix the pork with freshly hunted venison.