Save On Foods donates to Kimberley community groups

Save On Foods recently donated over $2,000 to Food Bank and Military Ames.

Save on Foods employees are pictured donating $1,220 to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank through the Share it Forward program. Pictured from left to right: Save on employees Shalane Lightburn, Manger Stephanie Ames and Rob D’Etcheverrey as well as Food Bank Volunteers Jean Minifie and Barry Cummins. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin File).

Kimberley’s Save On Foods has donated to two major community groups through two separate initiatives over the past week.

THey donated $1,802 to Military Ames, after raising funds through a community barbecue that took place on the Canada Day weekend in the Platzl.

Save On Foods also donated $1,220 to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank through the Share it Forward program.