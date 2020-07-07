Save-On-Foods donates to Golden Food Bank

The funds were a part of the Pay It Forward campaign.

Save-On-Foods presented a cheque to the Golden Food Bank as a part of the company-wide Pay it Forward campaign. (Save-On-Foods photo)

On Tuesday, June 30, Save-On-Foods presented the Golden Food Bank with a cheque for $1,480 as a part of their Pay It Forward campaign.

This was the third year for the Pay It Forward campaign, which sees half the net proceeds earned from Western Family over the course of the week donated to local food banks in the stores respective communities.

“it’s exceeded what we thought we would fundraise, everyone was really behind the promotion,” said Andrew Sanders, the manager of the Golden location of Save-On-Foods.

“It’s awesome to see, especially right now with COVID-19 and the food banks being more important than ever.”

For Sanders, supporting initiatives like the Pay It Forward campaign is an important aspect of the job. He strongly believes in giving back to the community, especially in times like this.

He says he is proud of the support that the programs such as this one receive from such a small and tight-knit community.

READ MORE:Golden Food Bank business surges in light of COVID-19

“People come here multiple times a week and they’re getting asked to donate to different programs all the time but they still get behind the programs,” said Sanders.

“They’re super receptive to everything and they don’t seem to mind, this is such a giving community.”

According to Sanders, Golden often beats out different locations in much larger communities.

While he doesn’t have the final tally for the Pay It Forward campaign, he says that his store finished second in the region when they ran the Feed Hungry Kids program, beating out stores in much larger communities like Kamloops and Cranbrook.

“It’s a nice part of the job to be able to give back to the community,” said Sanders.

“It’s really important to our team and myself to really get behind that promotion and support it in our time of need.”

It’s not the first time that Save-On-Foods has supported the food bank, which places special orders through the grocery store. Damaged products that the stores is unable to sell are donated to the food bank as well, rather than sending them to a landfill.

While it’s a partnership that Sanders has inherited from before his arrival in Golden, it’s one that he plans to keep growing.

Golden Star