Save On Foods crowned with customer excellence award

Golden’s Save On Foods store was honoured on Thursday, March 18 as the winner of the Customer Service Excellence of the Year award for all 177 Save On Food stores.

In addition, Wolfgang Vogt was voted by the team at Golden’s location as the customer service ambassador for his excellent service.

“It’s a really big accomplishment and a huge award for our company and our store as well,” said store manager Andrew Sanders.

“At the end of the day, it shows how much the team cares and their commitment.”

The award was decided based on three factors, including customer feedback.

Each team member at the store received 50,000 More rewards points, with Vogt receiving an additional 583,000 points, valued at $2,500, which can be redeemed for travel.

Regional director Wayne Allan presented the awards at the Golden location in front of the entire team and customers.

“Everybody is always so welcoming when I come into this store, mall town friendly vibe evident in this store,” said Allan.

“You can feel the difference of the environment walking into this store and feel like you’re being looked after, I’m always greeted with a smile by all the employees and the teamwork here, which is critical for this award.”

For Sanders, receiving this award is a testament to the hard work his team has put in over the last year and the customer first mentality that he’s brought to the store since his arrival as store manager.

He says that it’s something that they focus on, stating that customer service is frequently brought up at their weekly meetings.

Sanders says that winning this award has been a goal for the last year, with Allan adding that the Golden store has been in the top 10 for the entire year, before pulling ahead in the final two quarters.

“A lot of the team members, the know the customers by name, they know the people in town, they’re always smiling, having conversations with the locals,” said Sanders.

“We’re always looking to help people and try to go above and beyond.”

