Saturday’s school board byelection a first in decades Fraser Cascade area

Official results for Area 3 voting to be released on July 31

Candidates for the Area 3 byelection for School District 78 answered questions from the public at an All Candidates Meeting in Boston Bar on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)

Seven people are on the ballot for this Saturday’s byelection, which will fill a vacancy in the Fraser Cascade School District.

Those living in Area 3 of the district are able to cast a ballot for (in alphabetical order) Sequel Adamson, Cheryl Davidson, Tom Durrie, Bronwyn Punch, Cathy Speth, Hollie Traas, or Wilfried Vicktor. Area 3 includes Ruby Creek, Dogwood Valley, Yale, Spuzzum, North Bend and Boston Bar.

The seven candidates faced off at an All Candidates Meeting in Boston Bar on Tuesday night. This is the first election of any kind for the seat they each seek, as it has for decades belonged to Tom Hendrickson by acclimation. He passed away earlier this year, triggering the byelection. The person elected will serve the remainder of the current four-year term, ending Nov. 6, 2022.

Advance voting happened on July 17, and the general vote will be on Saturday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are two voting locations: The Meeting Room at the Chawathil First Nation (60814 Lougheed Hwy), and Boston Bar Elementary School (47632 Old Boston Bar Rd.).

Preliminary results will be released after the general vote on July 27, and the official announcement will be made at 1 p.m. on July 31.

Correction

Sequel Adamson’s name was incorrectly listed as Adams in our July 18 edition. The Standard apologizes for the error and any confusion it may have caused.